Groome allowed one hit and struck out four over five scoreless innings for Double-A Portland on Wednesday.

Groome picked up where he left off for Portland at the end of 2021. The left-hander went 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA, .211 batting-average against and 26 strikeouts over 15.2 innings (three starts) for the Sea Dogs last September. His career since being selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2016 draft has been notable mostly for injuries, including Tommy John elbow surgery in 2018. He threw a career-high 97.1 innings in 2021 and is experiencing his longest stretch of health since joining professional ball. There's still time for the 23-year-old, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, to reclaim the promise he once had.