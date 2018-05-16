Groome's Tommy John surgery was successful Tuesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Groome, the 12th-overall pick in the 2016 draft, is an exciting talent, but injuries have limited him to just 17 career minor-league starts. He's flashed promise over those starts, posting a 11.9 K/9, but he's also recorded a 4.9 BB/9 and a 5.37 ERA. His surgery will keep him out for the remainder of the season and a large portion of 2019, though he'll still be just 20 years old when he returns, so he has plenty of time to get back on track and reach the majors within a relatively normal period of time.