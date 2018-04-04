Groome will begin the 2018 season on the minor-league disabled list with a left arm strain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Groome finished the 2017 season with a similar flexor strain, but he has apparently avoided severe injury. The 19-year-old is expected to return to Low-A Greenville in a few weeks after starting the season with an injury for the second consecutive year.

