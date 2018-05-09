Red Sox's Jay Groome: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Groome will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
This is yet another tough break for the 19-year-old prospect, who has already dealt with a number of injuries during his short professional career. Groome had his 2017 season cut short by a flexor strain in his elbow that forced him to open the 2018 season on the DL, and he'll will now miss the remainder of the season and a chunk of the 2019 campaign after going under the knife.
