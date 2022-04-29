Davis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Davis was claimed off waivers by the Giants and optioned to Worcester on Thursday, but he'll quickly make his way to the Red Sox's active roster. The 27-year-old is expected to receive some decent playing time in the majors, with both Enrique Hernandez and Jackie Bradley struggling offensively early in the campaign. Rob Refsnyder was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
