The Red Sox claimed Davis off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Davis will be moving on to the third organization of his career after he initially joined the Twins as a 24th-round draft pick in 2015 before he was shipped to the Giants in a 2019 deadline deal. The 27-year-old outfielder saw big-league action in each of the last three years but struggled to distinguish him, accruing a .159/.221/.270 slash line across 68 career plate appearances with the Giants. He'll retain a 40-man roster spot as he joins Boston's organization, but he likely won't be in store for a call-up to the majors unless the Red Sox are down multiple outfielders.