Paez (0-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

The 22-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Worcester to make his major-league debut Tuesday. He got off to a rough start by allowing a solo homer to Dominic Canzone in the first inning before allowing five runs in the second frame, three of which came on a Randy Arozarena home run. Paez went on to allow a run in each of the next two frames before being pulled in the fourth after tossing 87 pitches (55 strikes) and generating eight whiffs. It's not the way the right-hander was hoping his major-league debut would go, and he'll likely head back to the minors if the Red Sox revert to a five-man rotation.