The Red Sox recalled Paez from Triple-A Worcester after the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Paez will be up to provide length out of the bullpen in the nightcap, replacing Raymond Burgos on the active roster. Paez has allowed a whopping 14 runs in 6.2 innings in the majors, but he fared well in five starts with Worcester this season, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB in 21.2 innings. He threw six innings of one-run ball in his most recent Triple-A outing back on Sept. 15.