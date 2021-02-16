Springs was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Springs has thrown 84.2 major-league innings over the last three seasons, but he hasn't done much with them, posting a 5.42 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. The fact that he's a lefty may make him slightly more interesting on the waiver wire, but he should stand a decent chance to pass through unclaimed.
