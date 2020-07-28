Springs allowed five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.

Springs entered as the bulk-innings pitcher but gave up bulk runs instead. He served up a two-run homer that left Pete Alonso's bat at 116.3 MPH in the third inning then a three-run shot to Dominic Smith an inning later. Boston's plan to get by with openers and bulk-inning pitchers for the fourth and fifth slots in the rotation didn't begin well. Springs and Josh Osich put the Red Sox in an early 7-0 hole from which they could not dig out.