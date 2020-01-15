Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Heading to Boston
Springs was traded from the Rangers to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Sam Travis.
Springs was designated for assignment by the Rangers earlier Wednesday, but he'll now join Boston's 40-man roster. The southpaw struggled at the major-league level last season, recording a 6.40 ERA with a 1.89 WHIP over 32.1 innings. Left-hander Bobby Poyner was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
