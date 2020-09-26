Springs (0-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning to take the loss in extra innings versus the Braves on Friday.

Springs gave up a pair of runs to blow a save opportunity in the 10th inning. The Red Sox regained the lead in the 11th, but Springs was sent back to the mound for a second inning and allowed a walkoff homer to Freddie Freeman to take the loss. The 28-year-old Springs has been unimpressive with a 7.08 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB in 20.1 innings this season.