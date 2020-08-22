Springs, along with Robert Stock, were recalled from the Red Sox's alternate training site Saturday to take the spots of Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Workman and Hembree were traded to the Phillies on Friday which opened up a few spots on the team's 28-man roster. Springs struggled in relief earlier in the season as he has already given up eight runs in 4.2 innings and figures to only appear in low-leverage situations.
