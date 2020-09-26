Springs was optioned off the Red Sox's roster Friday.
Springs has spent most of the season on the big-league roster but has generally failed to impress, posting a 7.08 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP in 20.1 innings of work. His 28:5 K:BB suggests he possibly deserved quite a lot better, however, as does his .423 BABIP. Deserved or not, those are presumably his final numbers of the season with the campaign ending Sunday. Andrew Triggs (neck) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Implodes in extra-innings loss•
-
Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Recalled Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Gives up two homers•
-
Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Added to rotation mix•
-
Red Sox's Jeffrey Springs: Sent to minors•