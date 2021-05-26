Rosario (leg) is slashing .254/.373/.286 with no home runs and two stolen bases through his first 16 games at Double-A Portland.

Rosario picked up a leg injury during spring training, but he moved past the issue well in advance of the minor-league season starting in May. He's been a regular in the Portland outfield so far this season, but the 21-year-old hasn't made much of an impact statistically. Most troubling is Rosario's 32 percent strikeout rate, which is up more than 10 percentage points from his mark in 2019 at High-A Lake Elsinore.