Rosario and Hudson Potts were acquired by the Red Sox from the Padres in exchange for Mitch Moreland, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Both players would have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft this offseason, so the Padres opted to trade them rather than adding them to the 40-man roster or risk losing them this offseason. Rosario spent the 2019 campaign at the High-A level and had a .242/.372/.314 slash line with three homers and 11 stolen bases in 120 games.