Red Sox's Jenrry Mejia: Could make Opening Day roster

Mejia could break camp on the big-league roster according to manager Alex Cora, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Mejia is attempting to make a comeback after being reinstated from his lifetime ban for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs on multiple occasions. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2015 but has a strong 9:2 K:BB in seven innings this spring. Boston's closer situation is in flux, so almost any reliever who makes the team has a shot to earn saves, though Mejia will have to prove he's back and effective before truly becoming a part of that conversation.