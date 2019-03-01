Red Sox's Jenrry Mejia: Fans three in debut

Mejia struck out the side and walked one in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Mejia entered to pitch the ninth inning, marking his first appearance on a major-league mound since 2015, after being banned from baseball due to three positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs. The one-time closer (28 saves in 2014) was reinstated over the summer and signed a minor-league deal with Boston that did not include an invite to major-league camp. That means he's a long shot to break camp with the Red Sox.