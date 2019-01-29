Red Sox's Jenrry Mejia: Signs with Red Sox

Mejia signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Mejia is eligible to return in 2019 after having his lifetime ban overturned last July. While he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, the 29-year-old right-hander owns a career 3.68 ERA across parts of five major-league seasons (183.1 innings) and should have a real shot at winning an Opening Day bullpen gig.