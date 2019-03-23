Red Sox's Jenrry Mejia: Won't break camp with team
Mejia will not be on the Opening Day roster, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora mentioned Mejia as a possibility earlier in the week but confirmed he wouldn't make the team Saturday. With good results in the minors, Mejia could be up before long, as he owns a 3.68 ERA in 183.1 career innings.
