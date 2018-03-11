The Red Sox reassigned Barfield to minor-league camp Sunday.

After displaying limited pop since entering the pro ranks in 2008, Barfield busted out for 27 home runs and 21 doubles across just 384 plate appearances for Double-A Portland last season. While that sort of production would normally make him a minor-league prospect worth keeping an eye on, Barfield is 29 years old and has yet to reach the majors, which tempers any enthusiasm about his outlook. He should at least receive the opportunity to move up a rung on the minor-league ladder and receive extended at-bats with Triple-A Pawtucket this season.