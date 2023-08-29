Wu-Yelland (elbow) has yet to be activated from High-A Greenville's 60-day injured list after making a pair of rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 20 and July 1.

The Red Sox haven't provided an update on Wu-Yelland's status, but the right-hander may have been pulled off the rehab assignment in early July after suffering a setback in his recovery from his April 2022 Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old southpaw turned in a 4.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 77:36 K:BB over 67 innings in 20 starts with Single-A Salem in his last healthy season in 2021.