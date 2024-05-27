High-A Greenville reinstated Wu-Yelland (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Wu-Yelland made his season debut a day later, striking out a batter while working around a walk in a scoreless inning out of the Greenville bullpen. The appearance was Wu-Yelland's first at the High-A level since 2021, as he had been limited to three rehab outings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League in 2023 before being shut down after suffering a setback in his recovery from his April 2022 Tommy John surgery.