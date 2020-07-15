Wu-Yelland has signed with the Red Sox, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Wu-Yelland, who was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall), signed for $200,000, significantly less than the slot value ($487,900). The left-hander from the University of Hawaii has a low-90s fastball, slider and changeup pitch mix. Wu-Yelland established himself as one of the top relievers in the Big West Conference and posted a 0.69 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 13 innings (seven games) in the shortened spring season. Despite his track record as a reliever, the Red Sox believe he is capable of starting, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.