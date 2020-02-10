Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Dealt to Red Sox in Betts trade
The Dodgers have agreed to send Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Downs to the Red Sox in exchange for Mookie Betts and David Price, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Downs spent most of the 2019 season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .269/.354/.507 with 19 home runs, 78 runs scored and 75 RBI in 479 plate appearances. The 21-year-old also stole 23 bases for the Quakes. Downs was considered to be expendable below elite depth at middle infield within the Dodgers' organization, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The change of scenery early in the shortstop's career may allow Downs more of an opportunity to climb the minor league ladder during his next few seasons.
