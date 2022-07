Downs entered Tuesday's game for an injured Trevor Story (hand) and went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Story swung at a pitch that hit his right hand -- it was ruled a foul ball -- and was replaced by Downs. If Story is required to miss time, Downs figures to be the logical replacement with Christian Arroyo (groin) on the injured list.