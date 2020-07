Bandy is in the Red Sox's 60-player pool and will be a member of the three-man taxi squad, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 30-year-old will join Boston on its current road trip but isn't yet a member of the major-league roster. Bandy last appeared in the majors with the Brewers in 2018 and had a .534 OPS in 71 plate appearances.