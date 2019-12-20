Red Sox's Jett Bandy: Signs with Red Sox
Bandy signed with Boston as a non-roster invitee Friday.
Bandy spent the 2019 campaign in the Rangers' organization but did not receive any big-league at-bats. In 156 career games at the highest level, he owns a .218/.282/.365 slash line, making him best suited for an organizational depth role.
