Familia (2-2) took the loss Monday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on one hit and a hit batsman over a third of an inning.

Familia started the seventh inning with Boston holding a 3-2 and left after 10 pitches (four strikes) with the game tied and a runner on second base. Zack Kelly couldn't prevent the inherited runner from scoring and completed the team's 29th bullpen loss (fifth most in MLB). The 32-year-old Familia has a 5.82 ERA combined between the Phillies and Red Sox (4.82 for Boston), and he's pitching for a team whose chances of making the playoffs dropped to 0.9%, per FanGraphs. It seems the organization might benefit more from bringing up a minor leaguer over letting the veteran finish out the season.