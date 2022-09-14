Familia (2-3) was designated for assignment after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The right-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and zero strikeouts.

The 32-year-old issued a walk to the first batter he faced in the 10th inning and quickly induced a double-play groundball, but he followed with two more walks (one intentional) before Gleyber Torres delivered a bases-loaded double. Familia was added to Boston's big-league roster in mid-August appeared in 10 games over the past month, but he's now been jettisoned from the 40-man roster after he allowed seven earned runs in 10.1 frames.