Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: Makes Boston debut
Familia allowed a run on three hits while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.
Familia made his Red Sox debut in a low-leverage spot. Boston was leading 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth when Familia entered the contest.
