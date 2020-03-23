Play

Red Sox's Jhonny Pereda: Dealt to Boston

The Red Sox acquired Pereda from the Cubs on Monday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 23-year-old Pereda will head to Boston to complete the January trade that sent reliever Travis Lakins to Chicago. The backstop spent the entire 2019 season with Double-A Tennessee, producing a .641 OPS across 398 plate appearances.

