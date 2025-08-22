Garcia is starting in center field and batting fifth Friday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 22-year-old is receiving his first look in the majors and will make his debut in center field Friday versus New York lefty Max Fried. Garcia is one of Boston's top prospects and has a .303/.367/.564 slash line with 17 homers and two steals in 66 games at Triple-A Worcester this year.