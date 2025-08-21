The Red Sox will recall Garcia from Triple-A Worcester prior to Thursday's game versus the Yankees, Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com reports.

Wilyer Abreu (calf) is heading to the 10-day injured list, and his roster spot will be absorbed by Garcia. The 22-year-old Garcia has slashed .289/.363/.512 with 20 home runs and six stolen bases between Double-A Portland and Worcester this season. Boston's outfield is pretty full already even with Abreu out, but the right-handed-hitting Garcia should at least get his fair share of opportunities against left-handed pitching.