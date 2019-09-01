The Red Sox selected Chacin's (lat) contract from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Sunday's game against the Angels.

Boston cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Chacin by transferring Chris Sale (elbow) to the 60-day injured list. The Red Sox are desperate for solutions in their rotation heading into the season's final month, so Chacin could be given a look as a starter if he can put the lat injury that has kept him sidelined since late July behind him. Chacin hasn't pitched in a competitive setting in approximately five months but was able to complete a bullpen session Friday. He may need a several more days to get his arm conditioned before the Red Sox are comfortable deploying him in a game.

