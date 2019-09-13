Chacin allowed two hits and walked two while striking out three over 2.2 innings as the opener in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Chacin, who had not allowed a baserunner in his first two outings with Boston, faced his first bit of adversity since but avoided damage. The veteran has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings for the Red Sox. He'll continue to be used in multiple-inning roles, either as an opener or in relief. The 31-year-old is expected to play out the string with the Red Sox, then see what happens as a free agent during the offseason.