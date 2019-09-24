Chacin gave up four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five through 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Monday.

Chacin was dominant the first time through the order, but he allowed all four hits and two home runs during the second trip through the lineup. The 31-year-old has a 3-11 record with a 5.81 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Chacin is scheduled to make his next start in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday against the Orioles at Fenway Park.