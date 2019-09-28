Red Sox's Jhoulys Chacin: Gives up three homers
Chacin (3-12) allowed four runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Baltimore. He walked one batter while striking out three.
Homers did all the damage against Chacin. DJ Stewart hit a two-run shot in the first, while Richie Martin and Renato Nunez followed with solo homers in each of the next two innings. Chacin will end his season with a 6.01 ERA and a 5.89 FIP in 103.1 innings. It may be hard for him to earn a major-league contract this offseason, especially since he'll start next season at 32 years old.
