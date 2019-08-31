Chacin (lat) signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox liked what they saw from Chacin during a bullpen session Friday, prompting the team to give him a shot on a minors deal. The right-hander struggled to a 5.79 ERA before being released by the Brewers earlier in the season, though he posted sub-4.00 marks in 2017 and 2018. There's a good chance Chacin will join the Red Sox sometime in September, so long as he proves his health (he hasn't pitched since July 24 due to a lat injury).

More News
Our Latest Stories