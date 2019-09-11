Red Sox's Jhoulys Chacin: Not opening Wednesday
Chacin will opener Thursday's game against the Blue Jays instead of Wednesday as previously scheduled, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Chacin was set to serve as Wednesday's opener but the Red Sox opted to push him back a day instead, though he'll still be facing the Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander has yet to allow a hit through his first three innings with Boston since being let go by Milwaukee.
