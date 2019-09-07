Chacin struck out four over two perfect innings to open Friday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Chacin, who signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox a week ago, made his debut in a Boston uniform. It was hard to know what to expect from the right-hander who hadn't pitched since July 24. Injuries to David Price (wrist) and Chris Sale (elbow) have left manager Alex Cora scrambling to fill rotation spots, prompting him to go to openers and bullpen games, which provides a role for Chacin through the end of the season.