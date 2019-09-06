Chacin will start Friday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

David Price was scratched with wrist tightness and Chacin will head up a bullpen game for Boston. Chacin hasn't pitched in a live setting since late July and presumably isn't stretched out enough to go more than two or three innings. Chacin posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 80:39 K:BB in 88.2 innings for the Brewers before going down with a lat injury. The team's Opening Day starter, he was ultimately DFA'd and released by Milwaukee.

More News
Our Latest Stories