Chacin is scheduled to serve as the Red Sox's opening pitcher Wednesday against the Giants.

Since joining the Red Sox as a September callup, Chacin has made three appearances (two starts), firing 5.2 scoreless innings during that stretch. Chacin built up to 2.2 innings his last time out Thursday, but he may not work much deeper than that in his upcoming outing. Boston hasn't named a primary pitcher to follow Chacin and will presumably just mix and match with the bevy of options available out of the bullpen.