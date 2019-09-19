Red Sox's Jhoulys Chacin: Takes loss Wednesday
Chacin (3-11) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 2.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants.
Chacin ran into the majority of his damage in the first inning, capped by a two-run homer by Stephen Vogt. Settling into his role as the opener, Chacin had turned in 5.2 scoreless innings with the Red Sox prior to Wednesday's outing. Without a change of usage, Chacin will have no chance for a win or quality start, however, his next outing is currently projected to come on Monday at Texas.
