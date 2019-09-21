Chacin is slated to start Monday's game against the Rays.

Though Chacin has made three starts with the Red Sox since joining the big club earlier this month, he's maxed out at 2.2 innings in those outings. With that in mind, Chacin may be more of a glorified opener Monday, which will hurt his chances of factoring into the decision. Chacin has at least shown an uptick in his strikeout rate since joining Boston, racking up 13 punchouts through 8.1 innings with the team.

