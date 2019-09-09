Red Sox's Jhoulys Chacin: Will open again Wednesday
Chacin will serve as the Red Sox's opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
With David Price (wrist) unlikely to be ready to pitch this week, the Red Sox will give Chacin a second turn through their patchwork rotation as an opener. Chacin aced his first test in the new role in his Boston debut Friday, striking out four Yankees over a perfect two innings. The right-hander only tossed 35 pitches in that outing and probably won't be asked to work much deeper Wednesday with manager Alex Cora likely to treat the game as more of a bullpen day.
