Chacin (lat) will pitch as a reliever for now, Ian Browne and Sarah Wexler of MLB.com report.

Chacin was added to the major-league roster after signing with the organization over the weekend. Red Sox manager Alex Cora clarified his role, telling reporters for the time being, he'll pitch as a reliever. "Obviously, there's gonna be a few days that it's gonna be a bullpen day, and we'll see the matchups, and if we feel that he'll start and can give us three innings, we'll start with him," said Cora. Chacin last pitched in a game setting in late July, so he may not be ready to provide a starter's length.