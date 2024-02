Dunand signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Dunand, 28, spent the 2023 season at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization, posting an .844 OPS with 17 homers in 95 games. He got a cup of coffee with the Marlins in 2022 and went 3-for-10 with a home run. Dunand will give the Red Sox utility infield depth and he can play left field in a pinch.