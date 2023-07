Jacques retired all three batters faced to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

With Kenley Jansen unavailable, per Greg Dudek of NESN, manager Alex Cora called on Jacques, who shut down the Blue Jays in order on 10 pitches for his first career save. He was promoted to Boston on June 9 and has made five appearances, mostly in low-leverage roles.