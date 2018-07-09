Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Available out of bullpen
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Kelly (illness) was available out of the bullpen during Sunday's 7-4 win over the Royals.
Kelly experienced some lightheadedness during his appearance Saturday, but felt considerably better after hydrating overnight. He ultimately wasn't used in the series finale, but Cora stressed that Kelly's absence was mostly precautionary with the Red Sox getting extra reinforcement for the bullpen with the additions of callups William Cuevas and Ryan Brasier. Kelly, who maintains a 3.41 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 39 appearances on the season, should reprise his setup role Monday against the Rangers if the contest is competitive.
